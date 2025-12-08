Sorry, not sorry: Netanyahu demands a pardon

Netanyahu says his corruption trial endangers Israel and demands a pardon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is asking for a pardon over a range of corruption charges laid against him after repeatedly telling Israeli journalists that he would clear his name in court.

The prime minister has long described the case against him as a witch-hunt led by the media and the judiciary. If he succeeds in sidestepping the courts, Israeli journalists and judges will wonder what he might have in store for them.

Contributors:

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project

Dana Mills – Writer, Local Call & +972 Magazine

Jonathan Ofir – Writer, Mondoweiss

Dan Perry – Author, “Ask Questions Later” Substack

On our radar

This week, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton insisted Israel’s PR problems have more to do with TikTok than with the genocide Israeli forces have inflicted on Gaza. Ryan Kohls looks at a persistent myth still making the rounds in American political circles.

The phenomenon of Kim Ou-Joon

Kim Ou-Joon is part journalist, part activist, part political performer. An outspoken and sometimes controversial voice who leans to the left ideologically, Kim leads South Korea’s biggest YouTube-based news network, primarily through a political podcast. The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi reports on what Kim Ou-Joon – and others like him – reveal about the world of politics and media in South Korea.

Featuring:

Kim Ou-Joon – Founder and host, News Factory

Jane Yeahin Pyo – Assistant professor, Tulane University

Shreyas Reddy – Lead correspondent, NK News