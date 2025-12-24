The spin and misinformation around Bondi was inevitable

The horrific Bondi Beach attack in Australia was pulled into Israel’s global information war this past week.

As blame was directed towards pro-Palestine politics, media narratives blurred Jewish identity and Israeli state policy – raising urgent questions about who is put at risk when Israel’s anti-Palestinian messaging travels beyond its borders.

Contributors:

Naama Blatman – Executive member, Jewish Council of Australia

Ori Goldberg – Academic and political commentator

Antony Loewenstein – Author, The Palestine Laboratory

Ramia Sultan – Palestinian Australian lawyer

On our radar

The outspoken and irreverent Hong Kong media mogul – Jimmy Lai – was convicted this week of conspiring with foreign forces.

Tariq Nafi reports on how the Chinese Communist Party is tightening its grip on Hong Kong through its media.

The pervasiveness of Hindutva pop

In India, Hindu nationalism, or “Hindutva”, has spread into a variety of media platforms. Meenakshi Ravi explores its musical subgenre, Hindutva pop, and speaks to one of its biggest names.

Featuring:

Kanhiya Mittal – Musician

Kunal Purohit – Author, The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars

Samriddhi Sakunia – Journalist and current affairs Instagrammer