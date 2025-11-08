Torture, Leak, Outrage: The Sde Teiman Affair

The Israeli government is facing what it calls a “public relations disaster” after a video surfaced showing soldiers torturing and sexually assaulting a Palestinian prisoner – a clear war crime under any legal system. Public outrage in Israel has focused less on the abuse itself and more on the leak. And the military’s chief prosecutor, who admitted leaking the footage, has been arrested and branded a traitor. The saga is yet another example of Israeli society’s unwillingness to confront what it has become.

Chris Doyle – Director, Council for Arab-British Understanding

Mairav Zonszien – Senior Israel analyst, International Crisis Group

Ori Goldberg – Academic and political commentator

Yara Hawari – Co-director, Al-Shabaka

After an 18-month siege, the Sudanese city of el-Fasher has fallen to the RSF, triggering mass atrocities under a near-total media blackout. With journalists killed, captured, or missing, satellite imagery has become one of the few remaining windows into the violence. Ryan Kohls reports on the city’s fall and the growing evidence of a potential genocide in Darfur.

Kenya’s most nicknamed president

In Kenya, political satire often takes the form of sharp, witty nicknames – and President William Ruto has earned plenty. As his popularity wanes, young Kenyans online are using these nicknames to mock and challenge his leadership in ways that traditional media cannot. The Listening Post’s Nic Muirhead reports on Ruto’s long, growing and politically problematic list of nicknames.

Paul Kelemba (Maddo) – Cartoonist

Nanjala Nyabola – Political analyst and writer

Wandia Njoya – Professor of literature, Daystar University

Producers: Soumayya El Filali & Nicholas Muirhead