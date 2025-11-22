Israeli violence in the West Bank is spiralling

Violence is out of control in the West Bank – and the few covering it are being assaulted.

In the West Bank, record levels of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians are unfolding with little mainstream coverage. The few journalists who try to report on it often face attacks themselves.

When the violence is covered, the settlers are often framed as fringe actors, despite clear backing from the Israeli state. A de facto annexation is under way in the West Bank, and yet much of the international media continues to look away.

As the rhetoric coming out of the Trump administration calling for the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro intensifies, much of the United States media is echoing that language. And with journalists branding Venezuela a “narco-state,” critics warn that the news media – much like in the lead-up to the Iraq War – is making the case for US military intervention.

Defossilising the truth: Fighting fossil fuel disinformation

As the COP30 climate summit in Belem wrapped up this week, we spoke with UN Special Rapporteur on climate change and human rights Elisa Morgera about a major barrier to real climate action: disinformation.

Her latest report lays out how climate justice activists and policymakers are battling decades of coordinated greenwashing by some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies – efforts that continue to delay and undermine meaningful progress at this critical moment.

