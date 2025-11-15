Upheaval at the BBC: Is it a crisis or a coup?

The BBC is in turmoil. A leaked dossier exposing a misedited speech of United States President Donald Trump and other editorial concerns has triggered resignations at the top – and a $1bn lawsuit threat from the US leader. Why the leak surfaced now, and who steps in next, are still open questions. Most importantly, will the BBC be able to recover from this moment?

Contributors:

Ben de Pear – Former editor, Channel 4 News

Jane Martinson – Professor, University of London

Karishma Patel – Former newsreader, BBC

Tom Mills – Author, The BBC: Myth of a Public Service

On our radar

This week, Ahmed al-Sharaa became the first Syrian president ever to set foot in the White House. A landmark diplomatic trip filled with photo ops and political theatre, marking his transition from a US-designated terrorist to an ally. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

AI slop tsunami: Is the internet now a junkyard?

Elettra Scrivo explores how social media platforms are rapidly changing with the surge of AI content. Low-quality, mass-produced, artificially generated content, otherwise known as AI slop, is designed to trigger the algorithms and generate revenue for Big Tech companies.

Featuring:

Drew Harwell – Technology reporter, The Washington Post

Mark Lawrence Garilao – AI video content creator

Myojung Chung – Associate professor, Northeastern University