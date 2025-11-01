Media, Money & Zohran Mamdani

In this special episode of The Listening Post, we examine the rise of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. A democratic socialist and outspoken critic of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Mamdani has faced a barrage of hostility from US mainstream media, the political donor class and the democratic establishment alike. The press has been particularly relentless, questioning not only Mamdani’s progressive policies but also his identity as a Muslim and an immigrant.

But Mamdani is a digital native with an international following and a double-digit lead in the polls. His victory would reverberate far beyond New York City, shaking up the Democratic Party nationwide.

This episode exposes how the media and the wealthy political class attempted to discredit Mamdani and how, against all odds, he turned their attacks into the foundation of a movement.

Contributors:



Kate de Gruyter – Senior director of communications, Third Way

Adam Johnson – Podcast co-host, Citations Needed

Briahna Joy Gray – Podcast host, Bad Faith

Jon Paul Lupo – Consultant, Vocable Communications

Presenter: Richard Gizbert

Produced by: Elettra Scrivo, Ella Willis & Meenakshi Ravi