Smear. Kill. Repeat.

The chilling playbook Israel has developed for journalists in Gaza.

In this special episode, we examine the systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists in Gaza during two years of Israeli genocide. With international media barred from freely reporting in the Strip, local journalists have risked their lives to document the unprecedented killing, destruction and displacement around them.

Since October 7, 2023, more media workers have been killed in Gaza than in any modern conflict. Families have been torn apart, homes and offices destroyed, and reporters have been wounded, seen their families killed or have been killed themselves.

This episode reveals the extraordinary playbook employed by Israel to threaten, intimidate, smear and target Palestinian journalists.

Contributors:

Wael Dahdouh – Gaza Bureau Chief, Al Jazeera

Jodie Ginsberg – Chief Executive, Committee to Protect Journalists

Sharif Abdel Kouddous – Journalist & Editor, Drop Site News

Rachel Shabi – Journalist & Author

Presenter: Richard Gizbert

Produced by: Soumaya El Filali, Monazza Farooqi, Ella Willis, Tariq Nafi, Meenakshi Ravi