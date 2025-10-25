El-Fasher: Siege, starvation and a media blackout

As el-Fasher is starved, Sudanese journalists struggle to report a war buried by blackouts and global neglect.

El-Fasher, Sudan: a city besieged, starving and largely unseen. As journalists come under fire in Sudan, a lack of international media interest is helping to conceal one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Contributors:

Hassan Berkia – Journalist

Kholood Khair – Director, Confluence Advisory

Khalid Medani – Associate Professor, McGill Institute of Islamic Studies

On our radar:

In the occupied West Bank, American journalist Jasper Nathaniel filmed Israeli settlers – backed by soldiers – attacking Palestinians during the olive harvest. Ryan Kohls speaks to Nathaniel about what he witnessed and what it reveals about Israel’s culture of impunity.

Why India’s media faces scepticism beyond its borders

India’s news channels were once symbols of a vibrant democracy. Today, they’re seen by many of India’s neighbours as propaganda tools – exporting jingoism, sensationalism and Hindutva politics across borders. Meenakshi Ravi reports on rising anti-India sentiment in the region and a crisis of credibility that no longer stops at home.

Featuring:

Roman Gautam – Editor, Himal Southasian

Deepak Kumar Goswami – Filmmaker & actor

Smita Sharma – Journalist