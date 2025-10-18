Gaza ceasefire: Peace deal or political theatre?

The spectacle of the Gaza deal and double standards in the coverage of the captives’ release in Israel and Gaza.

As Donald Trump tries to take credit for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel continues to kill Palestinians. And as both Israeli and Palestinian captives are released, the glaring double standards in coverage lay bare how this genocide was allowed to go on for so long.

Contributors:

Tahani Mustafa – Visiting Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor, Jadaliyya

Kenneth Roth – Former Executive Director, Human Rights Watch

Oren Ziv – Journalist, +972 Magazine

On our radar

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, Maria Corina Machado, chose to dedicate her award to Donald Trump. Meenakshi Ravi reports on what motivated the Venezuelan opposition leader to pander to the United States president.

All the president’s women: the rise of the ‘womanosphere’

For years, the right-wing media space has been dominated by men. But the 2024 election shone a light on a rising parallel force within Donald Trump’s MAGA movement: the so-called “womanosphere”. Across YouTube channels, social media and podcasts, conservative women are rebranding right-wing politics for a female audience.

Featuring:

Annie Kelly – UK Correspondent, QAA Podcast

Nicole Kiprilov – Republican Party strategist

Eviane Leidig – Author, The Women of the Far Right