What is Tarique Rahman’s vision for Bangladesh?

Sreenivasan Jain challenges BNP secretary Mirza Fakhrul on whether the party and its leader really represents change.

Bangladesh is heading into a historic election after the 2024 uprising that toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sidelined the Awami League. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has emerged as the frontrunner after years on the margins.

In this interview, Sreenivasan Jain speaks to BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir about Tarique Rahman’s vision for the country and whether the BNP genuinely represents political change.

Guest:

Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir – Secretary-general, Bangladesh Nationalist Party