Does the Awami League have a future in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is heading into a historic election, with the Awami League barred from contesting and its leader, Sheikh Hasina, living in exile after her overthrow in August 2024.

In this interview, Sreenivasan Jain speaks with Sajeeb Wazed Joy — Hasina’s son and a senior Awami League figure — about whether the party has confronted public anger over years of repressive rule, and whether it sees any political future for itself in Bangladesh.

Guest:

Sajeeb Wazed Joy – Bangladeshi politician and businessman