Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Era

Bangladesh is weeks away from its first election since the August 2024 uprising that toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and forced her into exile.

In this interview, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the transitional government, Muhammad Yunus, responds to questions about growing violence and mounting doubts over whether the administration has delivered on its promise of democratic renewal before a high-stakes vote.

Guest:

Shafiqul Alam – Press secretary to the chief adviser of Bangladesh