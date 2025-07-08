Is India really winning the narrative war with Pakistan?

Journalist Sreenivasan Jain speaks with Indian MP Milind Deora about India’s campaign to isolate Pakistan.

India and Pakistan went to war in May this year. The military clashes have ceased, but the narrative battle continues.

In this series, a first of its kind on Al Jazeera, journalist Sreenivasan Jain interviews leading voices from both sides of the border and examines what India’s new normal – which Pakistan calls a new “abnormal” – means for both countries.

In this episode, Jain speaks with Milind Deora, a member of parliament and a prominent voice in the Shiv Sena Party, which is part of India’s governing coalition. Jain challenges Deora on India’s claims that it received overwhelming global support in its campaign to isolate Pakistan.

