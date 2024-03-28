The New World Order

What is Tarique Rahman’s vision for Bangladesh?
Sreenivasan Jain challenges BNP secretary Mirza Fakhrul on whether the party and its leader really represents change.
Sreenivasan Jain challenges BNP secretary Mirza Fakhrul on whether the party and its leader really represents change.
Bringing together world leaders an strategic thinkers to examine the forces reshaping global power.
Does India have evidence to blame Pakistan for the attack in Kashmir?
How India has fared in the past decade on the foreign policy and economic policy fronts.
Across almost every form of media in India – social, broadcast and print – Narendra Modi and the BJP hold sway.
Is Modi’s ‘crusade against corruption’ targeting his opponents?
As Modi prepares for India’s elections, Sreenivasan Jain examines the tussle between Hindutva and secularism.