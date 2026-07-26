Senator Whitehouse: Netanyahu a ‘walking provocation’ for Americans

Democratic lawmaker Sheldon Whitehouse says the US is turning into one of the world’s ‘worst-behaved countries’.

The Americans who voted for President Donald Trump are seeing a “wholesale violation” of his campaign promise to avoid unnecessary wars, especially the United States-Israel war on Iran, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse argues.

The Democrat tells host Steve Clemons that the Iran war has been “managed just spectacularly incompetently and dishonestly”.

Other countries increasingly see the US as similar to “some of the worst-behaved countries they have to deal with, where bribe requests, side deals, personal favours and ulterior motives are really what’s going on,” Whitehouse says.

He adds that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “hasn’t been a good friend”.