China, immigration, drugs: Behind US policy in Latin America

Latin America analyst Brian Winter argues that Donald Trump sees Venezuela as a foreign policy success… and Cuba may be next.

US foreign policy towards Latin America is driven by immigration, drug flows and competition with China, argues Brian Winter, chief editor of Americas Quarterly.

Winter tells host Steve Clemons that the United States historically treated its neighbors to the south with “a big stick”, but the region fell off the radar over the past few decades.

Now the Trump White House is resuming its desire to dominate its backyard, with a military intervention in Venezuela, a “maximum pressure” campaign on Cuba, and overt political support for politicians in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil and elsewhere, says Winter.