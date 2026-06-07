Does Israel really think it can get rid of Hezbollah in Lebanon?

It’s hard to assume that ‘anything positive’ for Lebanon can come from its talks with Israel, argues analyst Imad Harb.

Despite brokering a ceasefire on paper, the United States is not standing in the way of Israel’s war on Lebanon, argues Imad Harb, senior fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC.

Harb tells host Steve Clemons that Hezbollah is an excuse for Israel to conduct a land grab in Lebanon, similar to what it’s doing in Gaza, the West Bank and Syria.

Pushing the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah “means civil war in Lebanon”, especially if Israel is allowed to occupy large swaths of Lebanese territory, says Harb.