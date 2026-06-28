Pape: US trying to ‘squeak out of strategic defeat’ after Iran

Political scientist Robert Pape argues the fallout of Iran war curbs US hubris and challenges Trump’s self-image.

The war on Iran is “probably the true bookend to that idea that America can’t be beat”, argues Robert Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago.

Pape tells host Steve Clemons that the US is now trying to “squeak out” of the stipulations of the deal signed with Iran.

That deal turns Israel into “an isolated nuclear Sparta … and more of a garrison state than it is today”, says Pape.

Like Iran, Ukraine is deftly using drones to its advantage, Pape adds, and Russia should cut a deal soon because “it will just get worse and worse”.