Iran, US, Israel: Memorandum of misunderstanding?

Chances are slim for progress between Iran and the US, argues Drop Site News co-founder Jeremy Scahill.

Israeli actions in Lebanon – and US President Donald Trump’s failure to stop them – could lead to the breakdown of Iran-US diplomacy, argues Jeremy Scahill, co-founder of Drop Site News.

Scahill tells host Steve Clemons that chances are “very, very slim” for talks to move beyond a memorandum of understanding to a comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States to end the US-Israel war on Iran.

If the White House “hasn’t been able to force Israel to abide by the minimal set of agreements” in the Trump-brokered Gaza ceasefire of October 2025, Iranian leaders are sceptical about progress in their talks as well, Scahill says.