What are the chances for the Iran-US ‘Declaration of Principles’?

Analysts Negar Mortazavi and Colin Clarke dissect the complications surrounding the Iran-US deal.

As Iran and the US approach a ‘Declaration of Principles’ that would eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz, many of the thorniest issues will be negotiated over months or longer.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Negar Mortazavi, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, and Colin Clarke, executive director at the Soufan Center, about the challenges ahead.

They include Israel’s escalating war in Lebanon, which Iran wants to end, and President Trump’s new demand for more countries to join the Abraham Accords.

Clarke argues that the war “has left the US in a far worse position” than before.