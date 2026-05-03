Israel’s strategy of ‘permanent war’: A race against time?
Political analyst Daniel Levy says US policy is so ‘marinated’ in Israeli narratives, the two are indistinguishable.
Israel is in a race against time to “lock in its domination” across the Middle East, argues former Israeli negotiator Daniel Levy.
Levy, president of the US/Middle East Project, tells host Steve Clemons that Israel’s strategy of “permanent war” allows for only two types of countries in the region: either dependent, or “too collapsed, failed and fragile to pose any challenge”.
Israel can try to block a US-Iran deal by advocating for “just one more major military operation” against Iran, and “heating things up” with constant attacks on Lebanese and Palestinians despite ceasefires on paper, Levy says.
Published On 3 May 2026