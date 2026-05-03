Israel’s strategy of ‘permanent war’: A race against time?

Political analyst Daniel Levy says US policy is so ‘marinated’ in Israeli narratives, the two are indistinguishable.

Israel is in a race against time to “lock in its domination” across the Middle East, argues former Israeli negotiator Daniel Levy.

Levy, president of the US/Middle East Project, tells host Steve Clemons that Israel’s strategy of “permanent war” allows for only two types of countries in the region: either dependent, or “too collapsed, failed and fragile to pose any challenge”.

Israel can try to block a US-Iran deal by advocating for “just one more major military operation” against Iran, and “heating things up” with constant attacks on Lebanese and Palestinians despite ceasefires on paper, Levy says.