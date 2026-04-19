What would it take for the Iran-US talks to succeed?

Political scientist Mohsen Milani and former White House official Elisa Ewers discuss the options in Iran-US talks.

Iran will not be left alone to live in peace and prosperity “unless and until it normalises its relationship with the US and accepts Israel as a legitimate player in the Middle East”, argues University of South Florida political scientist Mohsen Milani.

Milani and former White House official Elisa Ewers tell host Steve Clemons that another major stumbling block in Iran-US talks is uranium enrichment. If that is not resolved, or a vague interim deal is made in lieu of a more rigorous treaty, “in two or three years from now, we might see the outbreak of another war”, says Milani.