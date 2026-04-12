How shaky is the Iran-US ceasefire?

Will the Iran-US truce lead to peace, or more war?

In this episode, experts with divergent world views agreed on one thing: it’s unlikely that the United States will resume the war on Iran.

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton tells host Steve Clemons that he still hopes for “regime collapse” in Iran, but that US President Donald Trump has failed to achieve his goals.

In the second half, Georgetown University Associate Professor Nader Hashemi argues that the war had an opposite effect – strengthening Iran – and that the people of the region view the war “through the prism of the genocide in Gaza and what Israel is doing in Lebanon right now”.