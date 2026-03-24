Why is Trump asking for Europe’s help in war on Iran?

Former French Ambassador to the US Gerard Araud argues that Europe is right to avoid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“There is no good outcome” that can be gained from the United States-Israel war on Iran, argues the former ambassador of France to the US, Gerard Araud.

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s attempts to get European countries more involved in the war effort, Araud tells host Steve Clemons that “If you wanted us at the landing, you should have thought of us at the takeoff.”

Araud says the current moment is similar to the US quagmire in Vietnam in the 1960s, when the White House continued to surge and escalate, creating “an illusion” that the war was nearing a conclusion.