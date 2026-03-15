US Senator Van Hollen: Trump ‘has no idea where this war is going’

Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen argues that the US-Israel war on Iran ‘is making America and our allies less safe’.

Israel’s leaders have finally found a United States president “stupid enough and reckless enough” to join them in a war against Iran, argues US Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen, a Democrat, tells host Steve Clemons that the US capacity to degrade the Iranian military has never been in question. “The question is to what end, both in lives and treasure,” he says.

On the attempts by Israeli and US officials to frame the war as a holy quest, Van Hollen argues that “The last thing the world needs is a religious war.”