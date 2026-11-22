On China, US is torn between the fears of the national security establishment and the prospect of expanded trade.

For decades, China was considered the top threat to continued US global primacy, and President Donald Trump’s moves to expand trade with Beijing – even on advanced technology – are rattling Washington’s national security establishment. So when former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang argued that the US should sell advanced chips to China to maintain dominance over the AI market, the traditional national security hawks baulked. US political scientist Matthew Kroenig tells host Steve Clemons that “the only one who seems to be unworried is President Trump”.