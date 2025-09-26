Recognising Palestine vs holding Israel accountable?

French official Pascal Confavreux says the two-state solution has been saved from ‘the moral danger’ it was in.

French official Pascal Confavreux says the French-Saudi initiative takes the two-state solution “out of the moral danger” it was in.

Pascal, spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry, tells host Steve Clemons that France aims to end Israel’s war on Gaza by sidelining Hamas, reshaping the Palestinian Authority to make it more palatable to Israel’s right-wing government, and involving some Arab and Muslim states in the governance of Gaza.

After his government recognised the State of Palestine for the first time on September 22, Confavreux argued that the alternative to a two-state solution is “an endless cycle of violence.”