How elites destroyed the Democratic Party in the US and fuelled populism

As the popularity of the United States Democratic Party reaches historic lows, author Joan Williams argues that the party’s elitism is still pushing people away.

Williams is the founder of the Equality Action Center at the College of Law at the University of California at San Francisco and author of Outclassed: How the Left Lost the Working Class and How to Win Them Back.

She tells host Steve Clemons that, unless the Democrats realign themselves with the people, they will continue to founder and voters will continue to flock to populists.