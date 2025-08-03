Where does Trump stand on Israel’s starvation of Palestinians?

Western nations discuss Palestinian statehood, but Israel’s policy to starve the Palestinians in Gaza remains intact.

Despite some pushback from his party to deal with the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza – especially Israel’s starvation policy – the US governing Republican Party remains unmoved.

Republicans overwhelmingly support Israel’s tactics against the Palestinians, as support for Israel plummets among Independent and Democratic voters.

Trump says he wants more food to reach Gaza via the militarised distribution mechanism, the GHF. But he criticised Western countries that spoke of diplomatic moves, such as recognising Palestinian statehood.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Republican analyst Mark Pfeifle and Democratic analyst David Bolger on Trump’s political calculations on Middle East policy.