Will Gaza finally get a ceasefire?

The US president says he’ll be ‘very firm’ with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Although it’s not clear that Israeli leaders want to end the “Forever War” they launched in the aftermath of the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, the US has enough leverage to force a truce, argues Georgetown University visiting scholar, Khaled Elgindy.

Annelle Sheline, a former State Department official who quit in protest of President Biden’s Gaza policies, argues that Israel’s war was “not really about Hamas” but more about the Israeli desire to control Gaza, the West Bank and the wider region.

Sheline and Elgindy delve into the details of the proposed ceasefire deal with host Steve Clemons.