Why does Israel want to prolong the war on Gaza?

Israeli columnist Gideon Levy says Israel has ‘no clue’ about dealing with Gaza, besides ongoing death and destruction.

Israeli columnist Gideon Levy tells host Steve Clemons that almost all Israelis believe their country “has the right to do whatever it wants”. This includes war crimes and plans to create concentration camps for Palestinians in Gaza, in preparation for expulsion.

Levy argues that it makes no difference if a Republican or Democratic administration were in power in the United States or if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or a different politician were in power in Israel.

“The same war might have taken place, and the same crimes of war would have been committed,” he said.