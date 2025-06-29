Will Iran double down on its nuclear programme after the war?

Iran expert Trita Parsi on the fallout of Israel’s unprovoked 12-day war against Iran and implications for Gaza.

United States President Donald Trump can force Israel to end the war on Gaza if he shows the same gumption as he did with Iran, argues Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Parsi discusses the wider implications of the 12-day war on Iran with host Steve Clemons, including: