Trump declared a ‘new Middle East’ – but what has changed?

Chatham House director Bronwen Maddox lays out the obstacles blocking progress on Trump’s plan for a ‘new Middle East’.

Two months ago, United States President Donald Trump held an international gala to celebrate his 20-point plan for peace in Gaza, but his plan has been stuck in phase one since then.

Bronwen Maddox, the director of Chatham House – one of the world’s leading think tanks – argues that while Trump’s ceasefire slowed the horrific Israeli bombing of Gaza, “that doesn’t mean we’ve got a plan for the future”.

Maddox tells host Steve Clemons that Iran is weaker, but Israel’s campaign to destabilise its neighbours, such as Syria, is dragging the region into further conflict, not peace and prosperity.