Why is Trump deploying forces to US cities?

US national security expert Kori Schake warns that President Trump is asking the US military to fight his culture wars.

Arguing that some places in the United States – primarily those governed by Democratic officials – are rampantly crime-infested, President Donald Trump has been deploying military forces to cities from Los Angeles to Washington, DC.

Former National Security Council official Kori Schake tells host Steve Clemons that Trump is trying to enlist the US military to get involved in his culture war issues, such as immigration and political dissent.

She warns that US forces should be kept out of politics “so that the American public continues to have confidence and trust in the military”.