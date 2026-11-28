Top conflict negotiators who brokered historic peace deals reveal the secrets to ending intractable wars.

Having worked on peace deals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and her homeland Northern Ireland, Kate Fearon knows firsthand that negotiations are never simple.

Now leading conflict prevention at OSCE, the world’s largest regional security group, the veteran mediator reflects on these gruelling processes.

“You need to take risks for peace. We’re all human and there’s always common ground. It can be very hard to see at the beginning. That’s where a mediator comes in,” Fearon says.

From Colombia to Mozambique, this Al Jazeera series meets the mediators who have prevailed against all odds to end wars, offering rare insights into what happens behind closed doors.