With more than 65 armed conflicts raging worldwide, top mediators reveal why peace has never been harder to achieve.

As war escalates across the Middle East and Ukraine, global peace talks are under the spotlight.

We have entered a new era of hard power, with more armed conflicts across the planet than at any time since World War II.

Conflict negotiators who help broker peace deals say they confront an increasingly challenging landscape: tangled proxy wars, shifting power alliances and broken public trust in countries like Lebanon.

Amid these growing obstacles, how can you bring bitter enemies to the negotiating table?

In this special series, Al Jazeera investigates mediation in 21st-century warzones.