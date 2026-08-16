Chris Fearne says Europe must look beyond its borders to solve its migration problem.

Malta’s Foreign Minister Chris Fearne calls for a stronger and more coordinated European response to growing crises across the Mediterranean and beyond. He rejects the idea of the Mediterranean as a border separating a more affluent Europe from a less affluent Africa, arguing instead that it should be seen as a bridge connecting the two.

In this discussion, Fearne says Malta supports a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, continued European support for Ukraine, and efforts to bring Libya’s rival factions towards elections and reunification. However, he warns the world has become a more dangerous place and that the rule of law internationally does not always apply.