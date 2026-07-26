Britain’s political revolving door

Alastair Campbell reflects on the Brexit legacy and the United Kingdom’s search for stability.

Alastair Campbell, former spokesman to UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, says Brexit left Britain weaker and less confident, triggering years of political instability and seven prime ministers in a decade.

He believes Andy Burnham has the empathy and leadership to turn the country around, but only if he can rebuild the economy, restore trust and lead the UK beyond the Brexit era. He warns that the Labour Party must win on its own agenda; not by trying to out-Reform Reform or out-Green the Greens.