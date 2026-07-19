Sustainability expert and climate advocate Mina Hasman’s vision of designing cities that behave like forests and buildings that act like trees.

What if our cities could adapt like nature? Award-winning architect and Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Mina Hasman shares her vision of designing cities that behave like forests and buildings that act like trees.

The Times 100 climate leader explains why cities must urgently adapt to climate change. She explores a new era of climate-ready design where buildings breathe, communities thrive and urban environments work with nature, not against it.