Ousmane Sonko reveals what ended his political partnership with the president, sparking a constitutional standoff.

Ousmane Sonko, president of Senegal’s National Assembly, reflects on his fractured alliance with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the constitutional standoff dividing the country’s leadership and the future of Senegal’s democracy. He also condemns xenophobic violence in South Africa as “painful” and “unworthy of Africa” and says Africa is owed economic reparations for slavery.