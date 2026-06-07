Hezbollah MP: Resistance defends Lebanon where the state failed

Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Moussawi rejects accusations that the group undermines the state. He argues that diplomacy has failed, that Israel continues to violate Lebanese sovereignty, and that resistance remains necessary when governments cannot protect their citizens. In this Talk to Al Jazeera interview, Moussawi discusses Hezbollah’s role, Lebanon’s fragile ceasefire, relations with Iran – and the country’s struggle over who gets to decide questions of war, peace and national sovereignty.