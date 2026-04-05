Is war more profitable than peace? David Keen explains

A leading political economist breaks down how war can reward power and be beneficial for profits and political survival.

As the United States-Israel war on Iran deepens, conflict scholar David Keen examines why some wars persist without a clear victory. He argues that war can serve political control, economic interests and systems of power that outlive the battlefield. From sanctions and smuggling to military spending and useful enemies, Keen explains how conflict can become functional and why making peace more attractive than war is often the real challenge.