Did the US misjudge Iran? A military strategist answers

Military strategist Bryan Clark examines shifting war aims, escalation traps, and whether Iran is now more dangerous to the US.

As fighting pauses in the United States–Israel war on Iran, military strategist Bryan Clark tells Talk to Al Jazeera that Washington’s goals have kept shifting, from regime change to claims of success. He argues that the US escalated too far too fast, fell into an “escalation trap”, and may have left Iran with its most powerful lever yet: the threat of disrupting the Strait of Hormuz.