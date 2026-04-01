US messages via Witkoff and intermediaries are not negotiations: Araghchi

Iran’s foreign minister says message exchanges continue with Washington, but insists there are no negotiations, and no trust.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Talk to Al Jazeera that Iran is not negotiating with the United States, despite ongoing exchanges of messages, including direct communication from US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Araghchi says talks lack trust, adding that no response has been given to US proposals, and that there is no basis for negotiations. Araghchi outlines Iran’s conditions for ending the war, warns against threats and deadlines, and signals a readiness to continue defending the country as regional tensions escalate.