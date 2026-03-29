Cuba is not alone, deputy FM says as US threats grow

Cuba’s deputy foreign minister says the island nation will resist US pressure as sanctions deepen, blackouts continue, and tensions escalate.

Cuba is facing widespread blackouts as United States sanctions restrict fuel supplies, crippling the island’s energy system and economy.

In this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal Ferreiro defends Cuba’s position, rejects US pressure, and warns of growing humanitarian consequences. She also responds to US President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting Cuba could be targeted next after Iran.

As tensions rise, Vidal insists that Cuba will resist while calling for dialogue, raising questions about how far this confrontation could go.