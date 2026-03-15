Jan Egeland: Millions displaced as Middle East conflicts deepen

The NRC chief warns millions are fleeing and aid systems are being pushed beyond the breaking point.

Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, warns that the United States-Israel war on Iran is driving mass displacement and pushing humanitarian systems towards collapse. Speaking to Talk to Al Jazeera, he says that civilians across Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and Sudan are paying the price of escalating conflict, that aid is dangerously overstretched, and that international humanitarian law is being eroded as the region faces an expanding crisis.