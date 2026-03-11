Qatar warns Gulf security is tied to global stability

Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi warns that attacks on Gulf states risk escalation and threaten global energy security.

Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, speaks with Talk to Al Jazeera, as the Gulf faces its most dangerous escalation in years after coming under Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Al Khulaifi condemns Iran’s aggression, warns that attacks on energy infrastructure threaten global markets, and argues that Gulf security is inseparable from global stability.

Despite rising tensions, he insists that diplomacy remains the only path to a lasting solution, and says Qatar will continue to push for negotiations to prevent a wider war.