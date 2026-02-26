ElevenLabs CEO says voice AI will change everything. Can it be controlled?

From restoring speech to deepfakes, Mati Staniszewski talks about where voice AI crosses the line.

ElevenLabs can generate lifelike voices from a short sample, including a clone of Al Jazeera anchor Neave Barker. CEO and cofounder Mati Staniszewski tells Talk to Al Jazeera how voice AI could transform dubbing, education and accessibility, helping people who have lost speech. But the technology can be abused: for fraud, disinformation and psychological operations. From safety measures and detection to partnerships with governments, including Ukraine’s push towards an “agentic state”, the interview asks the core question: when your voice becomes software, who controls it, and what rights are left?