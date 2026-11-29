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Canadian FM: We’re entering this new world in a position of strength
Canada’s finance minister is facing down a task none of his predecessors has been forced to cope with: pivoting away from the world’s largest economy.
Despite decades of sharing nearly everything – from an undefended land border to auto production – the United States and Canada have never been more at odds.
And as the trade war between Ottawa and Washington drags on, Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada is focused on other relationships.
Published On 29 Nov 2026