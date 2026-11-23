Iceland’s former prime minister warns climate change remains an existential threat as global power politics sidelines action.

Iceland’s former prime minister says that although climate change has fallen lower down on the international political agenda, it remains an existential crisis.

Katrin Jakobsdottir says our warming world is not just a catastrophe for nature, but a health and security emergency that cannot be ignored.

Her country is on the front lines of that emergency, with the Arctic warming at four times the rate of the rest of the world.

Almost all of Iceland’s glaciers are rapidly retreating – one was declared “dead” in 2019.

Jakobsdottir says it all comes at a time when the world’s biggest powers are flexing their muscles – and the politics of compromise are being squeezed out.